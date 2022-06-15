Scope

The Smart Materials section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research on the development, characterization, and application of materials that exhibit adaptive or active responses to external stimuli. These materials play an increasingly important role in advancing technologies across multiple engineering and scientific disciplines.

Led by Professor Ramin Sedaghati from Concordia University, the Smart Materials section welcomes submissions covering a broad range of topics within Smart Materials research. The section aims to promote interdisciplinary contributions that advance the understanding, improvement, and discovery of smart material systems and their integration into innovative engineering applications.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

Applications of smart materials in automotive systems, robotics, aerospace engineering, machinery, sensor and actuator networks, energy harvesting, structural health monitoring, and biomimetic devices.

Multidisciplinary engineering applications involving the integration of smart materials with mechanical, electrical, and structural systems.

Advancements and improvements in existing smart materials, including enhanced performance, durability, and functionality.

Laboratory-based proof-of-concept studies demonstrating the feasibility of novel smart material concepts or devices.

Material synthesis, fabrication, and processing, as well as investigations of field-dependent properties and responses.

Development of novel smart material types and emerging responsive material systems.

Practical field demonstrations and real-world trials validating smart material technologies in operational environments.

Research on established smart material families, including shape memory alloys and polymers, piezoelectric materials, piezomagnetic materials, electrorheological fluids, magnetorheological materials, electrostrictive materials, magnetostrictive materials, ferroelectric materials, electroactive polymers, electroactive papers, thermoelectric materials, magnetocaloric materials, and optical fibres.

Modeling, simulation, characterization, and control of smart materials and smart material-based systems.

Theoretical, computational, and experimental studies that advance the understanding and application of smart materials.

In addition, the section welcomes contributions on emerging and rapidly developing research directions, including:

Smart materials for Soft Robotics and adaptive robotic systems.

4D Printing and advanced additive manufacturing of responsive and programmable structures.

Sustainable and environmentally friendly smart materials, including recyclable, biodegradable, and energy-efficient material systems.

Smart coatings and functional surfaces with adaptive properties such as self-cleaning, anti-corrosion, anti-fouling, and tunable wettability.

Flexible Electronics and stretchable electronic materials for wearable devices and human–machine interfaces.

Metamaterials and programmable materials with engineered mechanical, optical, or electromagnetic responses.

Artificial intelligence–driven materials design, integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for accelerated discovery, property prediction, and optimization of smart materials.

Smart textiles and wearable materials for sensing, actuation, health monitoring, and human–machine interaction.

Neuromorphic and intelligent materials inspired by biological neural systems, enabling adaptive sensing, memory, and learning functionalities.

Hydrogel-based smart materials, including stimuli-responsive hydrogels for biomedical devices, soft actuators, and tissue engineering applications.

Submissions should present comprehensive and in-depth insights into the development, advancement, and application of smart materials across diverse engineering systems.

The Smart Materials section does not consider submissions focused solely on optical engineering, water treatment, or energy production, unless they are directly related to the development, improvement, and application of smart materials in various engineering systems. This is to maintain our specialized focus on smart materials and their applications, while still supporting and advancing the goals of industry, innovation, infrastructure, responsible consumption, and production.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production; SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of smart materials research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.