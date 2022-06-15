Scope

The Thin Solid Films section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of thin film materials.

Led by Professor Yongfa Zhu from Tsinghua University, the Thin Solid Films section welcomes submissions in various domains of thin film research, which connect the understanding and application of these materials.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of thin solid films

characterization of thin solid films

elements, alloys, and glasses

green energy conversion, including solar energy utilization

nanostructured and layered materials

preparation of thin solid films

soft materials and polymers

structural, electronic, magnetic, optical, mechanical, and dielectric properties of thin solid films

testing methods, models, and simulations

thin film devices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the properties and applications of thin solid films.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the preparation, characterization, and application of thin solid films, as well as the study of their properties, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Thin Solid Films section does not consider studies that lack a fundamental basis in the field, including those with insufficient focus on thin film materials, properties, or applications. To be considered for publication, submissions should demonstrate a strong connection to the core subject matter, such as the preparation, characterization, and application of thin solid films, as well as the study of their properties, contributing to the advancement of affordable and clean energy, industry, innovation, infrastructure, and responsible consumption and production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of thin film research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.