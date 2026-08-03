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Original Research

Published on 18 Jun 2026

Terminal 4q duplication and extended 10q deletion in a preterm infant with linear growth restriction: transcriptomic evidence of disrupted developmental and metabolic pathways

in Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases

  • Eva Teresa Töpfer
  • Marion Zähringer
  • Michael K. Baumgartner
  • Anne Ch. Garbe
  • Désirée Dunstheimer
  • Moneef Shoukier
  • Olena Karachun
  • Ulrike Walden
  • Cornelia Daumer-Haas
  • Michael C. Frühwald
Frontiers in Pediatrics
doi 10.3389/fped.2026.1850899
  • 1,069 views