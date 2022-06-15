Scope

The Cosmology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring various aspects of cosmology, from observational and theoretical perspectives to computational and experimental approaches.

The section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cosmology, which encompass a wide range of topics and contribute to a deeper understanding of the universe.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

baryogenesis, symmetry breaking, and early universe cosmology

cosmic elemental abundances, nucleosynthesis, and nuclear astrophysics

dark ages, recombination, and cosmic microwave background radiation

dark energy and dark matter

general relativity, including astrophysical tests of relativity or the equivalence principle and the search for gravitational waves

lensing

reionization

relativistic cosmology

structure formation and evolution

surveys and astrostatistics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about various aspects of cosmology, aiming to enhance our understanding of the universe and its underlying principles.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cosmology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.