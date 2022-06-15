Scope

The Soft Matter Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of soft condensed matter physics.

Led by Dr. Erika Eiser from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, the Soft Matter Physics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of soft matter physics, which connect fundamental and applied aspects of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

active matter

colloids

emulsions

foams

gels

granular materials, jamming and glasses

liquid crystals

polymers

self-assembly

spontaneous ordering or self-organization in animate and in-animate systems

surfactant assemblies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse aspects of soft matter physics and its applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Soft Matter Physics section does not consider submissions focused on pharmaceutical development or drug delivery systems that do not have a strong connection to soft matter systems. Additionally, fluid dynamics research that lacks a foundation in soft matter systems is excluded. Studies that do not emphasize the fundamental principles and properties of soft matter, or do not support and advance the goals of industry, innovation, infrastructure, responsible consumption, and production, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of soft matter physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.