Scope

The Auditory Cognitive Neuroscience section is committed to publishing research centered on understanding brain mechanisms that support auditory cognition.

Guided by Prof. Isabelle Peretz from Montreal University and Prof. Robert Zatorre from McGill University, the Auditory Cognitive Neuroscience section encourages submissions in all aspects of auditory cognition from perception of music, speech, and natural sounds to emotion, memory, attention and production of auditory events, as well as experimental studies on disorders of these functions.

Research to be covered is not limited to humans, and topics and methods can include any of the following:

behavioral genetics

brain stimulation (TMS tDCS etc)

clinical populations including effects of aging, hearing disorders or neurological disorders

infant and developmental populations

modeling

multimodal interactions (auditory and other modalities)

neuroimaging techniques (including MEG, fMRI, PET, EEG, TMS, and optical imaging)

neuropharmacology

neurophysiology

psychophysics and other behavioral tasks

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the brain mechanisms supporting auditory cognition not only to normal function, but also in development, aging, or in the context of disorders. Each method should provide progress in understanding the structure and function of the brain’s response to and production of sounds.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The Auditory Cognitive Neuroscience section does not consider studies primarily focused on medical treatments, risk factors, or patient prognosis, as these topics fall outside the scope of auditory cognitive neuroscience and its relation to auditory processing. However, submissions related to the development and aging of auditory cognition, as well as those that contribute to the understanding of brain mechanisms supporting auditory cognition in the context of health and well-being, quality education, and industry, innovation, and infrastructure, are encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Auditory Cognitive Neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.