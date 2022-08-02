Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Peking University
Beijing , China
Specialty Chief Editor
Language Sciences
University of Santiago de Compostela
Santiago de Compostela , Spain
Associate Editor
Language Sciences
University College London
London , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Language Sciences
Humboldt University of Berlin
Berlin , Germany
Associate Editor
Language Sciences