miguel-angel gomez-ruano
Facultad de Ciencias de la Actividad Física y el Deporte, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Exercise Physiology
Facultad de Ciencias de la Actividad Física y el Deporte, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Exercise Physiology
Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Community Reviewer
Exercise Physiology
Polytechnic Institute of Leiria
Leiria, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Exercise Physiology
Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Exercise Physiology
Faculty of Sport Sciences, Tokat Gaziosmanpasa University
Tokat, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Sport Psychology
Federation University Australia
Ballarat, Australia
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
Université de Bourgogne
Dijon, France
Community Reviewer
Sport and Exercise Nutrition
Transilvania University of Brașov
Brasov, Romania
Community Reviewer
Sport and Exercise Nutrition
Polytechnic Institute of Bragança (IPB)
Bragança, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Exercise Physiology
University of South-Eastern Norway (USN)
Kongsberg, Norway
Community Reviewer
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Middlesex University
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Exercise Physiology
Dynamical Business & Science Society - DBSS International SAS
Bogotá, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Sport and Exercise Nutrition
Polytechnic Institute of Portalegre
Portalegre, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Institut national du sport, de l'expertise et de la performance (INSEP)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Exercise Physiology
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Exercise Physiology