Scope

The Anti-doping Sciences & Integrity in Sport section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing doping in sports.

Led by Dr. Raphael Faiss from the Centre de recherche et d’expertise des sciences anti-dopage, Faculté des Sciences Sociales et Politiques, Université de Lausanne, the Anti-doping Sciences & Integrity in Sport section welcomes submissions in various domains of anti-doping sciences, which connect diverse perspectives to create a comprehensive understanding of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

detection methods and life sciences aspects related to performance physiology

historical, sociological, psychological, political, policy, management, philosophical, educational, and legal perspectives in anti-doping operations and policy making

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the multidisciplinary approaches to anti-doping, from legislation to sanction, through efficient and intelligent operations, referencing the initiatives of 2021 version of the World Anti-Doping Code to raise the bar of knowledge in the field of anti-doping sciences and to overcome disciplinary barriers, bringing together practitioners and academics, while taking a critical and lucid look at the sport system and practices.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support the SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Anti-doping Sciences & Integrity in Sport section does not consider submissions that lack a foundation in anti-doping or sports integrity. Excluded topics include general sports performance and unrelated medical treatments. Studies focusing solely on athlete psychology without addressing ethical concerns or doping prevention are also not considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of anti-doping sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.