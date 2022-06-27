Main content

Specialty chief editor jaap van dieen VU Amsterdam Amsterdam , Netherlands Specialty Chief Editor Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement

Scope In the context of sports, rehabilitation and physical activity promotion, enhancing performance while preventing injury, whether it is to achieve elite performance levels or to (re-)learn basic skills, is an important and often central goal. In other words, optimization of human movement is key in these contexts. Such optimization can be achieved through for example skill learning, training, and the use of assistive or protective devices, and hence primary targets are changes in either the neural control or the biomechanics of human movement. Obviously these two aspects of human movement interact: changes in neural control cause changes in the biomechanics of movement and changes in musculoskeletal biomechanics require adaptations in control. For example, gains in muscle strength may improve performance only when control is adapted to make use of the newly acquired capacities.



The section Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement aims to publish papers that provide a foundation for the optimization of human movement, by contributing to our understanding of the interaction of musculoskeletal biomechanics and neural control. The focus will be on mechanistic studies into the effects of interventions on performance and injury risk.



The section will publish original research and systematic as well as narrative reviews addressing:

· mechanics and control of basic and complex motor skills

· effects of ageing and disease on the mechanics and control of motor skills

· effects of training / learning on the mechanics and control of motor skills

· mechanical and control-related determinants of movement-related injury risk



Papers with a purely methodological focus will not be considered for publication in this section. Frontiers in Sports and Active Living is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sports Act. Living

Abbreviation fspor

Electronic ISSN 2624-9367

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 0.7 CiteScore

Submission Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.