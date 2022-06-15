Scope

The Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the optimization of human movement through the interaction of musculoskeletal biomechanics and neural control.

Led by Prof. Adamantios Arampatzis and Dr. Sebastian Bohm Humboldt University of Berlin, Berlin, Germany, section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biomechanics and control, which connect the understanding of human movement optimization with the effects of interventions on performance and injury risk.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

effects of ageing and disease on the mechanics and control of motor skills

effects of training/learning on the mechanics and control of motor skills

mechanical and control-related determinants of movement-related injury risk

mechanics and control of basic and complex motor skills

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interaction between musculoskeletal biomechanics and neural control in human movement, in line with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement section does not consider papers with a purely methodological focus. However, studies focusing on sports injury prevention and athletic performance evaluation may be considered if they have a strong emphasis on biomechanics or human movement control. Additionally, studies that do not contribute to the understanding of underlying biomechanical principles or control mechanisms are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomechanics and control to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.