alison n. agres
Julius Wolff Institute for Biomechanics and Musculoskeletal Regeneration, Charité Medical University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Julius Wolff Institute for Biomechanics and Musculoskeletal Regeneration, Charité Medical University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Translational and Clinical Research Institute, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Children's Hospital of Eastern Switzerland
St. Gallen, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
University of Cagliari
Cagliari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences
Stockholm, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
St Mary's University, Twickenham
Twickenham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Auckland University of Technology
Auckland, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
University of California, Merced
Merced, United States
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Liverpool John Moores University
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Washington State University
Pullman, United States
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
University of Kentucky
Lexington, United States
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Brock University
St. Catharines, Canada
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement