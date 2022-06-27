adamantios arampatzis
Humboldt University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Aalborg University
Aalborg, Denmark
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg
Magdeburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences, Faculty of Health, Deakin Univeristy
Burwood, Australia
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
University of Guelph
Guelph, Canada
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
University of Central Lancashire
Preston, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
East Carolina University
Greenville, United States
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
London South Bank University
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
Shanghai University of Sport
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement
International Institute of Biomechanics and Occupational Ergonomics
Hyères, France
Associate Editor
Biomechanics and Control of Human Movement