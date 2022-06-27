esteban aedo-muñoz
University of Santiago
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
University of Santiago
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Sports Tech Research Centre, Mid Sweden University
Östersund, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Mid Sweden University
Sundsvall, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Instituto Politecnico de Viseu
Viseu, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Laboratory of Sports Education and Physical Education, School of Physical Education and Sport Science, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Federation University Australia
Ballarat, Australia
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
University of Augsburg
Augsburg, Germany
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Federal University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Université Côte d'Azur
Nice, France
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Universidad Pablo de Olavide
Sevilla, Spain
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
College of Health, Massey University
Palmerston North, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
National Institute of Physical Education of Catalonia, University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Italian Olympic Committee
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
University of Canberra
Canberra, Australia
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Miguel Hernández University of Elche
Elche, Spain
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement
Edith Cowan University
Joondalup, Australia
Community Reviewer
Elite Sports and Performance Enhancement