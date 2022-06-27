katelyn fleishman allison
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
University of Vic - Central University of Catalonia
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
Univerzita Komenskeho v Bratislave
Bratislava, Slovakia
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
Independent researcher
Clube Atletico Mineiro, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
Michigan State University
East Lansing, United States
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
Medical and Scientific Commission, Nigeria Olympic Committee
Lagos, Nigeria
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
INSERM U1214 Centre d'Imagerie Neuro Toulouse (ToNIC)
Toulouse, France
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
Hospices Civils de Lyon
Lyon, France
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
Amsterdam University Medical Center
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
University of Canberra
Canberra, Australia
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
University of Lynchburg
Lynchburg, United States
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
Keller Army Community Hospital
West Point, United States
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation
University of Nebraska Omaha
Omaha, United States
Community Reviewer
Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation