Scope

The Sports Coaching: Performance and Development section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application and development of coaching and coaches in sport.

Led by Dr. Dave Collins from the University of Edinburgh, the Sports Coaching: Performance and Development section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sports coaching, which connect the enhancement of athlete performance and the growth of coaching expertise.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

andragogic aspects of coach development

coaching teams or groups for collaborative action

developing or refining sports skills

optimizing learning and performance with athletes and/or coaches

pedagogic aspects of coach development

psychology for coaches — staying healthy and positive

psychology in coaching — motivations for athlete and coach

psychology of coaching — knowledge of athletes to support coaching and ways to get it

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the practical application of coaching techniques and strategies to improve both athlete performance and coach development.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sports coaching, performance and development, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 4 (Quality Education).

The Sports Coaching: Performance and Development section does not consider studies that primarily focus on teaching physical skills to children, as this section is dedicated to the application of coaching techniques in sports for enhancing athlete performance and coaching expertise. Additionally, research that explores fundamental questions in motor control or emphasizes medical treatment and equipment design is considered outside the scope of this section. However, submissions related to sport-specific psychological aspects that contribute to the improvement of coaching techniques and strategies are welcome, as they align with the section's mission to advance sports coaching, performance, and development.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sports coaching to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.