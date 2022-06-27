Main content

Specialty chief editor dave collins University of Edinburgh Edinburgh , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Sports Coaching: Performance and Development

Scope The section publishes high-quality applied research across the field of coaching in sport. The use of performance and development in the section title covers two facets. Firstly, the coaching of performance in athletes, with performance encompassing a broad spectrum from younger participant through to elite performer. Secondly, the development of coaches, once again spanning those starting in the profession through to highly experienced experts. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Developing or refining sports skills · Optimising learning and performance with athletes and/or coaches · Psychology for coaches — staying healthy and positive · Psychology in coaching — motivations for athlete and coach · Psychology of coaching — knowledge of athletes to support coaching and ways to get it · Coaching teams or groups for collaborative action · Pedagogic aspects of coach development · Andragogic aspects of coach development The focus of this section is deliberately applied, offering a deliberate ‘for coaching’ orientation, which authors should consider the primary focus of their work. Frontiers in Sports and Active Living includes several complimentary sub-sections which may be more suitable for more fundamental or specialised issues. As examples, studies focused on teaching physical skills to children or wishing to explore more fundamental questions in motor control. Frontiers in Sports and Active Living is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sports Act. Living

Abbreviation fspor

Electronic ISSN 2624-9367

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 0.7 CiteScore

Submission Sports Coaching: Performance and Development welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Sports Coaching: Performance and Development, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.