Scope The Sports Management, Marketing and Economics section aims to showcase high quality research on contemporary sport management and marketing issues. With a focus on interdisciplinary scholarship, submissions that present original perspectives in theoretical or methodological approaches, offer new insights or provide critical discussions that are ethically robust are encouraged. The section’s mission is to provide unrestricted access to scientific literature in sport management and marketing for global dissemination.



The Sports Management and Marketing section features Research Topic collections which can encompass a range of different types of articles, including empirical papers, reviews, opinion pieces, and commentaries. The section is committed to publishing research that relates to all aspects of sport management and marketing (including governance), with a particular focus on expanding the breadth of discourse about the industry. Engagement with the ways that varied approaches to managing and marketing sport can enable or restrict sport’s broad social, cultural, political, and economic ramifications are encouraged.



The section aims to attract submissions that build on as well as contest and challenge traditional discipline-based approaches to the study of sport management and marketing. It recognizes that sport experiences include a wide range of participative activities and passive entertainments. Sport is therefore considered broadly, such that the section welcomes exploration of the many ways that sport combines with other industries, such as tourism, recreation, and fashion, and it encourages examination of sport in varied cultural, national, and geographic contexts. Multinational investigations, comparative research, and analyses of previously under-studied sport settings are particularly encouraged, as is work analysing direct engagements with sport organizations through consultation and action research.



The section provides an outlet for work that advances the management and marketing of sport in ways that enhance the contributions sport can make to the lives of individuals, communities, regions, nations, and beyond. High quality analysis, penetrating vision, and conceptual advances are its hallmark. Frontiers in Sports and Active Living is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sports Act. Living

Abbreviation fspor

Electronic ISSN 2624-9367

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 0.7 CiteScore

Submission Sports Management, Marketing, and Economics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Sports Management, Marketing, and Economics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

