Scope

The Sports Management, Marketing, and Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on contemporary issues in sport management, marketing, and economics.

Led by Dr. Joerg Koenigstorfer from Technical University of Munich, the section welcomes submissions in various domains of sports management and economics, which connect interdisciplinary scholarship and provide new insights or critical discussions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

comparative research in sports management and economics

critical discussions on ethical aspects of sports management and economics

examination of sport in varied cultural, national, and geographic contexts

interdisciplinary approaches to the study of sports management and economics

multinational investigations in sports management and economics

sport governance, sport marketing, and their implications

sport organizations and their direct engagements through consultation and action research

sports management and economics in relation to other industries, such as tourism, recreation, and health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of sports management, marketing, and economics, and their impact on individuals, communities, regions, nations, and beyond.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

The Sports Management, Marketing, and Economics section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on unrelated fields such as clinical studies, pure biomechanics, or neuroscience. Submissions that lack a relevance to sports management, marketing, or economics, or those without a strong emphasis on the sports industry or its economic implications, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sports management and economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.