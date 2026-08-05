Review
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
The intrinsic value of self-organized sport and physical activity: a narrative review
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Review
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Review
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Opinion
Published on 24 Jul 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 14 Jul 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Perspective
Published on 06 Jul 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 03 Jul 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 01 Jul 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 29 May 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 18 May 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 14 May 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 13 May 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 29 Apr 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Review
Published on 22 Apr 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 17 Apr 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Accepted on 23 Mar 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 12 Mar 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 05 Mar 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 20 Feb 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Review
Published on 18 Feb 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 10 Feb 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Original Research
Published on 30 Jan 2026
in The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports