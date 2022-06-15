Scope

The Women in Sport section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary examination of female athletic performance across various levels of sport participation.

Led by Dr. Clare Minahan from Griffith University, the Women in Sport section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sports research, which connect diverse perspectives to better understand the determinants of female athletic performance.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

coaching practices and education for female athletes

factors influencing women's involvement in sports

health and performance optimization for female athletes

physical environment and facilities supporting female athletes

policy aspects related to female athletes and sports organizations

predictors of success for female athletes

Women in Sport aims to resonate with both natural and social scientists, fostering a robust interdisciplinary dialogue. By providing a comprehensive platform for exploring the determinants of female athletic performance, 'Women in Sport' aspires to inspire change, promote inclusivity, and celebrate the contributions of women to the sports world and supports SDGs 3, 5, and 10.

Studies featuring exclusively male participants will not be accepted. Additionally, while the potential for cross-listing with other sections is acknowledged, it does not detail overlapping subjects unless directly relevant to the female sports demographic. The aim of the section remains focused on highlighting evolutionary and contemporary aspects of female involvement in sports and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sports research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.