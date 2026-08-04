Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2026
Redesigning cities for sustainable mobility: a mixed-methods analysis of public perceptions and implementation feasibility of the 15-minute city concept in Dammam
in Sustainable Infrastructure
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Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Sustainable Infrastructure
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Sustainable Infrastructure
Correction
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in Sustainable Infrastructure
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in Sustainable Infrastructure
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Community Case Study
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Original Research
Published on 14 May 2026
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Community Case Study
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Original Research
Published on 07 Apr 2026
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Original Research
Published on 13 Mar 2026
in Sustainable Infrastructure