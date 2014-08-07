Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Stuttgart

- Science News
The University of Stuttgart will be covering Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated to the University, in any of the Frontiers journals.
For further details and whether you qualify for funding, please visit Open-Access-Publikationsfonds or contact oa@ub.uni-stuttgart.de
To find out more about the University’s Open Access policy, click here.