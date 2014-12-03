Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Konstanz

We are delighted to inform you that the University of Konstanz is in a pre-payment agreement with Frontiers

The University of Konstanz covers Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal. A 5% pre-payment discount will be applied to the net price which would otherwise be payable for publication, after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

To access the University of Konstanz OA guide, and for information on whether you qualify for funding, please visit Open Access at the University of Konstanz or contact Anja Oberländer at Anja.Oberlaender@uni-konstanz.de