- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Neurology articles in June 2015
Most viewed Neurology articles in June 2015
Orexin receptor activation generates gamma band input to cholinergic and serotonergic arousal system neurons and drives an intrinsic Ca2+-dependent resonance in LDT and PPT cholinergic neuronsMasaru Ishibashi, Iryna Gumenchuk, Bryan Kang, Catherine Steger, Elizabeth Lynn, Nancy E. Molina, Leonard M Eisenberg, and Christopher S Leonard*
Social and behavioral determinants of perceived insufficient sleep: analysis of the behavioral risk factor surveillance systemMichael A Grandner*, Nicholas J Jackson, Bilgay Izci-Balserak, Rebecca A Gallagher, Renee Murray-Bachman, Natasha J Williams, Nirav Patel, and Girardin Jean-Louis
Elderly rely on proprioception rather than on space cues when standingIsabella Katharina Wiesmeier, Daniela Dalin, and Christoph Maurer*
The temporal pattern of changes in serum biomarker levels reveals complex and dynamically changing pathologies after exposure to a single low-intensity blast in miceFarid Ahmed, Ibolja Cernak, Stefan Plantman, and Denes V Agoston*
Gray matter volume changes in the apathetic elderlyHongjie Yan, Keiichi Onoda, and Shuhei Yamaguchi*
Insights into the modulation of dopamine transporter function by amphetamine, orphenadrine and cocaine bindingMary Hongying Cheng, Ethan Block, Feizhuo Hu, Murat Can Cobanoglu, Alexander Sorkin, and Ivet Bahar*
Blast overpressure waves induce transient anxiety and regional changes in cerebral glucose metabolism and delayed hyperarousal in ratsHibah Omar Awwad*, Larry P. Gonzalez, Paul Tompkins, Megan Lerner, Daniel J Brackett, Vibhudutta Awasthi, and Kelly M. Standifer
Cerebrospinal fluid P-tau181P: biomarker for improved differential dementia diagnosisHanne Struyfs, Ellis Niemantsverdriet, Joery Goossens, Erik Fransen, Jean-Jacques Martin, Peter Paul De Deyn, and Sebastiaan Engelborghs*
Stroke outreach in an inner city market: a platform for identifying African American males for stroke prevention interventionsAnjail Zarinah Sharrief*, Brenda Johnson, and Victor Cruz Urrutia
Anatomical location of the mesencephalic locomotor region (MLR) and its possible role in locomotion, posture, cataplexy and ParkinsonismJun Lu*