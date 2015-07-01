Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Neurology articles in June 2015

Orexin receptor activation generates gamma band input to cholinergic and serotonergic arousal system neurons and drives an intrinsic Ca2+-dependent resonance in LDT and PPT cholinergic neuronsMasaru Ishibashi, Iryna Gumenchuk, Bryan Kang, Catherine Steger, Elizabeth Lynn, Nancy E. Molina, Leonard M Eisenberg, and Christopher S Leonard*

Social and behavioral determinants of perceived insufficient sleep: analysis of the behavioral risk factor surveillance systemMichael A Grandner*, Nicholas J Jackson, Bilgay Izci-Balserak, Rebecca A Gallagher, Renee Murray-Bachman, Natasha J Williams, Nirav Patel, and Girardin Jean-Louis

Elderly rely on proprioception rather than on space cues when standingIsabella Katharina Wiesmeier, Daniela Dalin, and Christoph Maurer*

The temporal pattern of changes in serum biomarker levels reveals complex and dynamically changing pathologies after exposure to a single low-intensity blast in miceFarid Ahmed, Ibolja Cernak, Stefan Plantman, and Denes V Agoston*

Gray matter volume changes in the apathetic elderlyHongjie Yan, Keiichi Onoda, and Shuhei Yamaguchi*

Insights into the modulation of dopamine transporter function by amphetamine, orphenadrine and cocaine bindingMary Hongying Cheng, Ethan Block, Feizhuo Hu, Murat Can Cobanoglu, Alexander Sorkin, and Ivet Bahar*

Blast overpressure waves induce transient anxiety and regional changes in cerebral glucose metabolism and delayed hyperarousal in ratsHibah Omar Awwad*, Larry P. Gonzalez, Paul Tompkins, Megan Lerner, Daniel J Brackett, Vibhudutta Awasthi, and Kelly M. Standifer

Cerebrospinal fluid P-tau181P: biomarker for improved differential dementia diagnosisHanne Struyfs, Ellis Niemantsverdriet, Joery Goossens, Erik Fransen, Jean-Jacques Martin, Peter Paul De Deyn, and Sebastiaan Engelborghs*

Stroke outreach in an inner city market: a platform for identifying African American males for stroke prevention interventionsAnjail Zarinah Sharrief*, Brenda Johnson, and Victor Cruz Urrutia

Anatomical location of the mesencephalic locomotor region (MLR) and its possible role in locomotion, posture, cataplexy and ParkinsonismJun Lu*

July 01, 2015

Related Content