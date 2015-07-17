Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – July 17, 2015

BioMed Central blogsA beginner’s guide to peer review — Part 3

Times Higher EducationExcellent science is ‘linked to local economy’

The ConversationIt’s time to redraw the world’s very unequal knowledge map

The GuardianCan we expect a MIRAcle for biomedical researchers in the US?

Science NewsHow English became science’s lingua franca

The GuardianWorld-class research takes time: give us back our summers

Huffington PostInnovations in Science: from research paper to Pluto

BBC NewsScience minister signals shift towards ‘one nation science’

NatureLifelong learning: science professors need leadership training

Sustainability Thomson ReutersInvesting in science can be “the game changer” for development- experts

ForbesOpen data awards celebrate smart uses of public data

Computer World UKOpen data: government ‘needs to go much further’, says Cabinet Office minister

ZBW MediaTalkOpen Science: ein Kernthema für die Europäische Kommission [in German]

Chemistry WorldScience Europe proposes ‘diamond engagement’ open access plan

SciDevNetUN readies tool to widen science and tech access

The GuardianScience evolves, and so should we

Daily News from Pharma timesGSK forms two open science projects

ForbesPublish or perish: finding the best venue for your research

PoliticoNIH sees reversal of fortune with proposed funding boosts

NatureSTEM education: to build a scientist

CPAfricaFinal year students of futa launch open data portal for Nigeria

July 17, 2015

Open science and peer review

Academic publishing

Open access

Open data

Scholarly publishing

