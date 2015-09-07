Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – September 04, 2015

NatureUS agencies plan research-ethics overhaul

Times Higher EducationMedical research shifts from universities to hospitals

Sydney Morning HeraldPush for more science, technology graduates based on a ‘wing and a prayer’: report

ScienceFeature: Iranian scientists rely on ingenuity and smuggling to survive sanctions

Yahoo! News‘New era’ in Iran science with end of sanctions: report

BBCLack of science and maths skills ‘can hamper adults’

The Australian [subscription required]Peer review scams conning local journals

ScienceA new journal wants to publish your research ideas

EurekAlert!Research Ideas & Outcomes: new open-access journal to publish entire research cycles

The ConversationHow do academic prodigies spend their time and why does that matter?

QuartzRanking African universities is a futile endeavour

PR NewswireElsevier’s reviewer recognition platform expands its functionality

EurekAlert!Autism Speaks launches MSSNG portal for open-access genomics research

The GuardianCan open data prevent a global food shortage?

CIOFeds advance open data roadmap despite challenges

Related Content