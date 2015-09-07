- Science News
- Open science and peer review
- Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – September 04, 2015
Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – September 04, 2015
NatureUS agencies plan research-ethics overhaul
Times Higher EducationMedical research shifts from universities to hospitals
Sydney Morning HeraldPush for more science, technology graduates based on a ‘wing and a prayer’: report
ScienceFeature: Iranian scientists rely on ingenuity and smuggling to survive sanctions
Yahoo! News‘New era’ in Iran science with end of sanctions: report
BBCLack of science and maths skills ‘can hamper adults’
The Australian [subscription required]Peer review scams conning local journals
ScienceA new journal wants to publish your research ideas
EurekAlert!Research Ideas & Outcomes: new open-access journal to publish entire research cycles
The ConversationHow do academic prodigies spend their time and why does that matter?
QuartzRanking African universities is a futile endeavour
PR NewswireElsevier’s reviewer recognition platform expands its functionality
EurekAlert!Autism Speaks launches MSSNG portal for open-access genomics research
The GuardianCan open data prevent a global food shortage?