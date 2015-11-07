- Science News
- Most viewed Immunology articles in October 2015
In-depth assessment of within-individual and inter-individual variation in the B cell receptor repertoireJacob D. Galson*, Johannes Trück, Anna Fowler, Márton Münz, Vincenzo Cerundolo, Andrew J. Pollard, Gerton Lunter and Dominic F. Kelly
Real-time imaging of resident T cells in human lung and ovarian carcinomas reveals how different tumor microenvironments control T lymphocyte migrationHoucine Bougherara, Audrey Mansuet-Lupo, Marco Alifano, Charlotte Ngô, Diane Damotte, Marie-Aude Le Frère-Belda, Emmanuel Donnadieu* and Elisa Peranzoni
Polyclonal expansion of NKG2C+ NK cells in TAP-deficient patientsVivien Beziat, Marwan Sleiman, Jodie P. Goodridge, Mari Kaarbo, Lisa L. Liu, Halvor Rollag, Hans-Gustaf Ljunggren, Jacques Zimmer and Karl-Johan Malmberg*
Extensive T-cell epitope repertoire sharing among human proteome, gastrointestinal microbiome, and pathogenic bacteria: implications for the definition of selfRobert D. Bremel* and E. Jane Homan
Dysfunctional Crohn’s disease-associated NOD2 polymorphisms cannot be reliably predicted on the basis of RIPK2-binding or membrane associationRhiannon Parkhouse and Tom P. Monie*
HLA preferences for conserved epitopes: a potential mechanism for hepatitis C clearanceXiangyu Rao, Ilka Hoof, Debbie van Baarle, Can Keşmir and Johannes Textor*
Effector and central memory poly-functional CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are boosted upon ZOSTAVAX® VaccinationJanet J. Sei, Kara S. Cox, Sheri A. Dubey, Joseph M. Antonello, David L. Krah, Danilo R. Casimiro and Kalpit A. Vora*
Integrins are mechanosensors that modulate human eosinophil activationMustafa Ahmadzai, Mike Small, Roma Sehmi, Gail Gauvreau and Luke J. Janssen*
Transcriptional regulation of mononuclear phagocyte developmentRoxane Tussiwand* and Emmanuel L. gautier
Infection as an environmental trigger of multiple sclerosis disease exacerbationAndrew J. Steelman*