Most viewed Immunology articles in October 2015

In-depth assessment of within-individual and inter-individual variation in the B cell receptor repertoireJacob D. Galson*, Johannes Trück, Anna Fowler, Márton Münz, Vincenzo Cerundolo, Andrew J. Pollard, Gerton Lunter and Dominic F. Kelly

Real-time imaging of resident T cells in human lung and ovarian carcinomas reveals how different tumor microenvironments control T lymphocyte migrationHoucine Bougherara, Audrey Mansuet-Lupo, Marco Alifano, Charlotte Ngô, Diane Damotte, Marie-Aude Le Frère-Belda, Emmanuel Donnadieu* and Elisa Peranzoni

Polyclonal expansion of NKG2C+ NK cells in TAP-deficient patientsVivien Beziat, Marwan Sleiman, Jodie P. Goodridge, Mari Kaarbo, Lisa L. Liu, Halvor Rollag, Hans-Gustaf Ljunggren, Jacques Zimmer and Karl-Johan Malmberg*

Extensive T-cell epitope repertoire sharing among human proteome, gastrointestinal microbiome, and pathogenic bacteria: implications for the definition of selfRobert D. Bremel* and E. Jane Homan

Dysfunctional Crohn’s disease-associated NOD2 polymorphisms cannot be reliably predicted on the basis of RIPK2-binding or membrane associationRhiannon Parkhouse and Tom P. Monie*

HLA preferences for conserved epitopes: a potential mechanism for hepatitis C clearanceXiangyu Rao, Ilka Hoof, Debbie van Baarle, Can Keşmir and Johannes Textor*

Effector and central memory poly-functional CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are boosted upon ZOSTAVAX® VaccinationJanet J. Sei, Kara S. Cox, Sheri A. Dubey, Joseph M. Antonello, David L. Krah, Danilo R. Casimiro and Kalpit A. Vora*

Integrins are mechanosensors that modulate human eosinophil activationMustafa Ahmadzai,  Mike Small, Roma Sehmi, Gail Gauvreau and Luke J. Janssen*

Transcriptional regulation of mononuclear phagocyte developmentRoxane Tussiwand* and Emmanuel L. gautier

Infection as an environmental trigger of multiple sclerosis disease exacerbationAndrew J. Steelman*

November 07, 2015

