Most viewed Oncology articles in January 2016

Molecular and Biochemical Analysis of the Estrogenic and Proliferative Properties of Vitamin E CompoundsFarid Khallouki, Philippe de Medina, Stephanie Caze-Subra, Kerstin Bystricky, Patrick Balaguer, Marc Poirot* and Sandrine Silvente-Poirot

Human Papilloma Virus Identification in Breast Cancer Patients with Previous Cervical NeoplasiaJames S. Lawson*, Wendy K. Glenn, Daria Salyakina, Rosemary Clay, Warick Delprado, Barathi Cheerala, Dinh D. Tran, Christopher C. Ngan, Shingo Miyauchi, Martha Karim, Annika Antonsson and Noel J. Whitaker

Exposure to Carbon Ions Triggers Proinflammatory Signals and Changes in Homeostasis and Epidermal Tissue Organization to a Similar Extent as PhotonsPalma Simoniello, Julia Wiedemann, Joana Zink, Eva Thönnes, Maike Stange, Paul G. Layer, Maximilian Kovacs, Maurizio Podda, Marco Durante and Claudia Fournier*

The rs11515 Polymorphism Is More Frequent and Associated With Aggressive Breast Tumors With Increased ANRIL and Decreased p16INK4a ExpressionJanice A. Royds, Anna P. Pilbrow, Antonio Ahn, Helen R. Morrin, Chris Framptom, I. Alasdair Russell, Christine S. Moravec, Wendy E. Sweet, W. H. Wilson Tang, Margaret J. Currie, Noelyn Anne A. Hung  and Tania L. Slatter*

Phase Space Generation for Proton and Carbon Ion Beams for External Users’ Applications at the Heidelberg Ion Therapy CenterThomas Tessonnier*, Tiago Marcelos, Andrea Mairani, Stephan Brons and Katia Parodi

The Influence of C-Ions and X-rays on Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial CellsAlexander Helm*, Ryonfa Lee, Marco Durante, and Sylvia Ritter

Impact of Freezing Delay Time on Tissue Samples for Metabolomic StudiesTonje H. Haukaas, Siver A. Moestue, Riyas Vettukattil, Beathe Sitter, Santosh Lamichhane, Remedios Segura, Guro F. Giskeødegård and Tone F. Bathen*

Assessment of Geant4 Prompt-Gamma Emission Yields in the Context of Proton Therapy MonitoringMarco Pinto, Denis Dauvergne, Nicolas Freud, Jochen Krimmer, Jean M. Letang and Etienne Testa*

Aurora-A Kinase as a Promising Therapeutic Target in CancerAntonino B. D’Assoro, Tufia Haddad and Evanthia Galanis*

Ubiquitin-Mediated Degradation of Aurora KinasesCatherine Lindon*, Rhys Grant and Mingwei Min

February 07, 2016

