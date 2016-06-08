Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Psychology articles in May 2016

The Grounded Expertise Components Approach in the Novel Area of Cryptic Crossword SolvingKathryn J. Friedlander* and Philip A. Fine

Nosewitness Identification: Effects of Lineup Size and Retention IntervalLaura Alho*, Sandra C. Soares, Liliana P. Costa, Elisa Pinto, Jacqueline H. T. Ferreira, Kimmo Sorjonen, Carlos F. Silva and Mats J. Olsson

Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) Program As a Useful Adjunct to Conventional Psychosocial Rehabilitation for Patients with Schizophrenia: Results of a Small-scale Randomized Controlled TrialPaula Calvo*, Joan R. Fortuny, Sergio Guzmán, Cristina Macías, Jonathan Bowen, María L. García, Olivia Orejas, Ferran Molins, Asta Tvarijonaviciute, José J. Cerón, Antoni Bulbena and Jaume Fatjó

Positive Psychology Interventions Addressing Pleasure, Engagement, Meaning, Positive Relationships, and Accomplishment Increase Well-Being and Ameliorate Depressive Symptoms: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Online StudyFabian Gander*, René T. Proyer and Willibald Ruch

Clarifying Associations between Childhood Adversity, Social Support, Behavioral Factors, and Mental Health, Health, and Well-Being in Adulthood: A Population-Based StudyMashhood A. Sheikh*, Birgit Abelsen and Jan A. Olsen

Limits on Monolingualism? A Comparison of Monolingual and Bilingual Infants’ Abilities to Integrate Lexical Tone in Novel Word LearningLeher Singh*, Felicia L. S. Poh and Charlene S. L. Fu

Can Birds Perceive Rhythmic Patterns? A Review and Experiments on a Songbird and a Parrot SpeciesCarel ten Cate, Michelle Spierings*, Jeroen Hubert and Henkjan Honing

Obesity Discrimination in the Recruitment Process: “You’re Not Hired!”Stuart W. Flint*, Martin Čadek, Sonia C. Codreanu, Vanja Ivić, Colene Zomer and Amalia Gomoiu

Fine Motor Skills Predict Maths Ability Better than They Predict Reading Ability in the Early Primary School YearsNicola J. Pitchford*, Chiara Papini, Laura A. Outhwaite and Anthea Gulliford

Relations between Spatial Distribution, Social Affiliations and Dominance Hierarchy in a Semi-Free Mandrill PopulationAlexandre Naud, Eloise Chailleux, Yan Kestens, Céline Bret, Dominic Desjardins, Odile Petit, Barthélémy Ngoubangoye and Cédric Sueur*

June 08, 2016

