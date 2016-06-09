Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Potsdam University - 2025 update

Update (01/08/2025)

Frontiers has formed a new open access agreement with the University of Potsdam. Learn more

Original announcement (16/09/2016)

We are delighted to inform you that Potsdam University is in a prepayment agreement with Frontiers_

Potsdam University covers Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University in any of the Frontiers journals.

A 5% pre-payment discount will be applied to the net price which would otherwise be payable for publication, after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

For further information and details on whether you qualify for funding, please visit Open Access at Potsdam University  or contact the team at publikationsfonds@uni-potsdam.de

