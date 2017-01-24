- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Universität Osnabrück
We are delighted to inform you that Universität Osnabrück holds a central invoicing agreement with Frontiers.
Universität Osnabrück covers Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.
For further information please feel free to contact Ms Sabine Boccalini on sabine.boccalini@ub.uni-osnabrueck.de