Frontiers in Digital Health has launched

Frontiers in Digital Health makes cutting-edge digital health research freely available through an open-access online platform.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Björn Wolfgang Schuller of the University of Augsburg, Germany and Imperial College London Frontiers in Digital Health publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research in all major digital health science disciplines — from mobile applications to personalized medicine.

“Digital Health likely bears the potential to transform medicine and healthcare just as x-rays did more than a century ago. Connecting ever growing amounts of digital patient data with modern AI methods such as Deep Learning and Big Data analysis can give us entirely new insight into diseases and health challenges. At the same time, mobile health holds the promise to allow health monitoring for all in everyday environments,” says Prof Schuller.

The new open-access journal includes four sections headed by leading experts:

Inaugural article collections in Connected Health include:

Inaugural article collections in Personalized Medicine are:

Frontiers in Digital Health provides a centralized source of high-quality research on the latest developments in digital health research. Welcoming research from academia, policy makers and industry, the journal aims to explore the innovative approaches constantly developing in health software and technology during the fast-paced age of the digital revolution.

Frontiers journals also consistently rank among the world’s most-cited in their fields and in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles. Discover more

