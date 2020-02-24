Frontiers and Sykehuset Østfold form open access publishing agreement

Sykehuset Østfold supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, Sykehuset Østfold will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, Sykehuset Østfold will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Sykehuset Østfold.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select _‘_SYKEHUSET ØSTFOLD’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Sykehuset Østfold and, if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by Sykehuset Østfold upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact Svanbjörg Asudottir, svanbjorg.asudottir@so-hf.no

