Frontiers and Ostfold University College form open access publishing agreement

Ostfold University College (Høgskolen i Østfold / HiØ) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, Ostfold University College will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, Ostfold University College will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Ostfold University College.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select _‘_Ostfold University College’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Ostfold University College, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by Ostfold University College upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact unni.ronningen@hiof.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.