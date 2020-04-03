Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers and Norwegian Institute of Public Health form open access publishing agreement

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health ( Folkehelseinstituttet ) covers Article Processing Charges (APC) for eligible authors affiliated with the institute who wish to publish in Frontiers’ journals.

Furthermore, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution.

When submitting your article, please select ‘Norwegian Institute of Public Health’ as institutional payer in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the institute’s library and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health upon acceptance.

For information on whether you qualify for funding, please contact the library at biblioteket@fhi.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visitour institutional memberships pageor contactinstitutions@frontiersin.orgto discuss the possibilities for your organization.

Related Content