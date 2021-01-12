Frontiers | Science News

Cellular Agriculture: Biotechnology for Sustainable Food

This Research Topic showcases advances in biotechnology related to the food science of protein-containing products such as milk and eggs, as well as tissue-based foods such as meat and fish. Protein and lipid production using fermentation technologies, cell scaffolding, media formulation, bioreactor design and bioprinting, as well as scale-up conditions with an eye toward industrial-scale production are among the topics covered.

Read this article collection with 34 expert contributors, 252,000 views and downloads, and featured in The New York Times.

Related research topics open for submissions

Diets, Public Health and Environmental Degradation: Trade-offs, Synergies, and Policy Interventions

shutterstock_191277404

Micronutrients and Fatty Acids in Precision Nutrition Strategies

shutterstock_397166548

Insects: a Source of Safe and Sustainable Food?

shutterstock_1382633978

The Chemistry of Food in the Advent of Sustainable Diets

shutterstock_605940953

Exploration of Underutilized Food Sources and By-products to Reduce Food Losses and Waste

shutterstock_310156205

Molecular Interventions and Sustainability

shutterstock_254287657

Electrophysiology as a Path to Sustainable Crop and Food Production

shutterstock_1588654300

COVID-19: Food System Frailties and Opportunities

shutterstock_1675735006

Remodeling Composition and Function of Microbiome by Dietary Strategies - Functional Foods Perspective

shutterstock_1613840029

Consumer Behavior and Sustainability in the Food Chain

shutterstock_1335425435

Betaines: Metabolites without Limitations

shutterstock_1314624398

Edible Insects: From Farm to Fork

shutterstock_1643820982

Related Content

Post related info

January 12, 2021

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Research Topics

Sustainability

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Nutrition

Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems

Research topics

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content