Cellular Agriculture: Biotechnology for Sustainable Food

This Research Topic showcases advances in biotechnology related to the food science of protein-containing products such as milk and eggs, as well as tissue-based foods such as meat and fish. Protein and lipid production using fermentation technologies, cell scaffolding, media formulation, bioreactor design and bioprinting, as well as scale-up conditions with an eye toward industrial-scale production are among the topics covered.

Read this article collection with 34 expert contributors, 252,000 views and downloads, and featured in The New York Times.

