Frontiers | Science News

Summer travel: Research Topics on Transportation

Traveling this summer? As many countries open up to tourists, we are highlighting the most recent Research Topics on transportation. Enjoy research spanning from app-based transit and sustainable mobility in the post-COVID-19 era to medical travel and aerospace health and safety. Check out our curated list of the best Research Topics addressing these issues!

Research Topics:

shutterstock_1467768845

Collaborative Transportation

shutterstock_1489541270

Artificial Intelligence in Transport and Logistics

shutterstock_1423659854

Safety, Risk and Uncertainties in Transportation and Transit Systems

shutterstock_1884354340

Sustainable Mobility in the Post-COVID-19 Era: Consumer Behaviors, Decision Analysis, Business Models, and Policy Incentives

shutterstock_1932783125

The Future of Integrated Manufacturing and Transportation

shutterstock_1665223732

Aerospace Health and Safety: Today and the Future

shutterstock_1172226910

Sustainability in Transportation and Transit Systems

shutterstock_1676695528

Human Mobility and Transportation Impacts due to COVID-19

shutterstock_137608598

Transportation and Public Health

shutterstock_1204137538-1

Transport Demand Management in the Era of App-influenced Mobility

shutterstock_479117749

Global Health and Medical Travel

shutterstock_1082414501

Advances in Planning for Emerging Transportation Technologies: Towards Automation, Connectivity, and Electric Propulsion

shutterstock_1686417760

COVID-19 and the Role of Human Mobility and Transportation Systems

Related Content

Post related info

July 15, 2021

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Research Topics

Related Subjects

Research topics

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content