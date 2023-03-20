Frontiers | Science News

Kristiania University College forms open access publishing agreement with Frontiers  

  

Kristiania University College supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, Kristiania University College has joined the Sikt Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, allowing their eligible authors to benefit from a 10% discount for all eligible articles.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Kristiania University College.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Kristiania University College’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article.

The publishing agreement between Kristiania University College and Frontiers gives the author a 10% discount on the publication fee (APC / Article Processing Charges). By accepting this agreement, you confirm the following three points:

  1. You are the corresponding author of the publication.

  2. You are affiliated with Kristiania University College

  3. You have secured funding for the remaining amount of the publication fee through your department or other sources of funding.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact biblioteket@kristiania.no or visit https://www.kristiania.no/om-kristiania/biblioteket/for-fagstab/open-access-avtaler/

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.

