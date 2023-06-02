Hutton forms publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal  

We would like to announce that The James Hutton Institute has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

This institutional agreement means that eligible Hutton researchers may publish open access in any Frontiers journal and will receive a 10% reduction in their article processing charge.

This agreement will further support the institute’s researchers to meet funders’ requirements to publish open access. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider Open Science strategy of the Institute, as well as the scientific research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a researcher at The James Hutton Institute, please select The James Hutton Institute in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Before confirming your eligibility for an APC discount, Library staff will require the details of your departmental budget code, which shall be internally recharged to cover the publishing charge. In the event that a budget code with sufficient funds is not confirmed, the 10% discount will be rejected and the invoice issued directly to the researcher.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact the Hutton’s Library team on library@hutton.ac.uk.