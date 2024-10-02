Frontiers institutional partnerships update – summer 2024

Expanding and strengthening partnerships

As we wrap up another summer, we're happy to share the significant progress we've made in expanding our institutional partnerships program. Our team has been hard at work forging new partnerships and refining existing ones, ensuring that our open access initiatives continue to serve a wider community.

We are particularly delighted to unveil our first partnership in China with the National Science and Technology Library (NSTL). This collaboration marks a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to supporting open science worldwide.

Additionally, we're proud to announce the official standardization of our flat fee model, offering institutions a more transparent and predictable pricing structure. This benefits both institutions and researchers by substantially reducing administrative burden, favoring author choice, and making it easy and transparent to budget for open access.

As we look ahead, we remain committed to innovation and collaboration. We will continue to listen to the needs of our partners and researchers, ensuring that our program and services align with the evolving landscape of open access. By fostering partnerships, investing in technology, and promoting open science, we aim to support academic communities with their publishing needs.

New partnership announcements

Frontiers' CEO and co-founder Dr. Kamila Markram and Mr. Jing Xu., Director of the National Science and Technology Library and Documentation Center, at the Frontiers-NSTL signing ceremony in Beijing in September.

We have welcomed new partnerships with renowned institutions, including:

Fully open access agreements

Our institutional partnerships offer several advantages to institutions and researchers by removing payment obstacles and streamlining the publishing process.

In response to the evolving needs of our institutional partners and to complement our existing invoicing and payment options, Frontiers has moved to standardize the fully open access flat fee model, offering an efficient and cost-effective solution for research libraries and universities.

This institutional plan allows institutions to cover unlimited open access publishing for their researchers across all our journals with a single, predictable annual fee. By standardizing this option, we aim to simplify budgeting and administrative processes, giving institutions greater control over publishing expenses.

For researchers, the flat fee model removes the barriers of individual APCs, allowing them to focus on publishing without administrative concerns.

Find out more >

Events news

Our team has attended and sponsored several key conferences this quarter, providing us with valuable opportunities to connect with library professionals, stay abreast of the latest trends in open access, and share our expertise with the broader academic community.

At CONUL (28-30 May) we had the chance to discuss the latest trends in open access including the growing interest in flat fee agreements and the importance of data sharing initiatives.

We followed this event with the 112th edition of BiblioCon (4-7 June), where we engaged in conversations on regional trends in open access and library services, from the impact of transformative agreements and the rise of AI technology to the integration and improvement of librarian workflows.

We then closed the summer with the LIBER conference (3-5 July) where we connected with a diverse range of library professionals from across Europe, to address the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and the importance of sustainable funding models for open access.

Looking ahead, we can't wait to see you at LundOnline (22-24 October) and the Charleston Conference (11-15 November), where we will be taking part in three key sessions:

Vendor information session | 12 November 2024 | 11 am EDT

Open session | 13 November 2024 | 11:20 am EDT

Analysis and assessment session | 13 November 2024 | 13:15 pm EDT

For more details, please see Charleston’s preliminary agenda.

Catch up on other news from Frontiers

Accelerating open science: strengthening peer review with technology and institutional collaboration

How to safeguard scientific publishing: here are five Frontiers articles you won’t want to miss

The Frontiers Planet Prize announces 2024 International Champions

Embracing the future: open science in the US federal context and beyond

Could your institution partner with Frontiers?

Hundreds of institutions across the world already collaborate with Frontiers in this way. To set up an institutional partnership with Frontiers, or if you require more information, please visit our website or contact us at institutions@frontiersin.org. If you want to recommend Frontiers' institutional plans to your librarian, please complete this form.

Did you miss out on our last update? Read all about it here.

Other collaborations at Frontiers

Did you know Frontiers also forms partnerships with societies, launching new titles or transitioning existing journals to gold open access? Societies retain complete ownership of their journals while receiving support from a professional team, including a dedicated journal manager. Find the full list of our publishing partners.

For more information about Frontiers’ publishing partnerships, visit our website.