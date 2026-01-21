AI platform helps cities develop within planetary boundaries

Genisys AI unveils AI Polis at Frontiers Science House in Davos, turning climate science into actionable urban planning

Genisys AI CEO Bart Becks (left) during the "Reinventing 21-st century cities with science" session at the Frontiers Science House 2026; Photo credit: Frontiers

Genisys AI today announced the launch of AI Polis , a pioneering AI-powered platform that helps cities plan and scale sustainable, people-centered growth. The announcement was made during a session at the Frontiers Science House , taking place on the Davos Promenade alongside the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 .

Designed for city leaders, policymakers, investors, innovators, and urban planners, AI Polis helps cities move beyond isolated pilot projects and sustainability goals to a coordinated, science-based approach that can be funded and implemented. By connecting technology, policy, finance, and environmental science, AI Polis guides cities in strengthening communities while protecting the planet.

Building 21st-century cities within planetary boundaries

AI Polis emerged from the Civic AI domain of Genisys AI Venture Studio, which focuses on using AI to strengthen transparent, citizen-focused governance. Cities across Europe and beyond are already adopting AI for traffic, energy, water, housing, and public services – but often in ways that don't connect. This can result in fragmented systems, dependence on vendors, and loss of local control, while missing opportunities to protect the environment.

AI Polis offers a new way forward. It functions as a city-level coordination system, integrating data, AI models, and governance frameworks to help cities design, prioritize, and scale projects that improve urban life while staying within planetary boundaries.

Bart Becks, CEO of Genisys AI and board member of the European Innovation Council, said:

“Public-private partnerships are essential. Today, we launch AI Polis to help cities share knowledge and govern AI responsibly. We must deploy AI at scale – while keeping humans firmly at the center.”

AI Polis focuses on three key areas that all cities face, where AI can unlock transformative benefits:

Healthy cities contribute to planetary health – reduce environmental impact while improving public health and quality of life

Well-governed cities – make government more efficient and free up resources for sustainable initiatives

Thriving local economies – support resilient, independent, and innovation-friendly communities

The announcement was made during the session “Reinventing 21st-century cities with science”, held on 21 January 2026 at 10:15 CET, which explored how science, innovation, and governance can create cities where people and nature thrive. Drawing on planetary boundary science and award-winning research, speakers discussed how data, pilots, procurement, and finance can be aligned to build equitable, climate-resilient, and regenerative urban features.

Additional speakers included Zahra Kalantari, Professor of Environmental Engineering for Sustainability in the Anthropocene and Director of the WaterCentre, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and 2025 Frontiers Planet Prize International Champion; Conradin Cramer, President of the government of Basel-Stadt (Switzerland); Alice Charles, Director of Cities, Planning and Design; and Jean-Claude Burgelman, Director, Frontiers Planet Prize.

From 19–23 January 2026, Science House at Davos brings transformational science to the heart of global leadership. Through curated dialogues, impact sessions, and Frontiers Labs, Science House connects researchers, CEOs, ministers, investors, and philanthropists to accelerate solutions across health, climate, technology, and governance. Science House is hosted on the Davos Promenade and organized by Frontiers, a global leader in open science.

About the Frontiers Science House

Frontiers Science House is a high-energy hub pioneered by Frontiers that brings science to the center of global dialogue and action. Launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos 2026, Frontiers Science House brings together world leaders, investors, and decision makers to accelerate real-world impact. Through curated discussions, showcases, and partnerships, Frontiers Science House highlights how open science can drive coordinated action for people and the planet. In partnership with over 50 global organizations, Frontiers Science House embodies Frontiers’ mission to make science open and to ensure that knowledge serves everyone, everywhere.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is a leading research publisher. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,700 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through our outreach work to build strong partnerships with business, policymakers, and educators, we’re leading the transition to open science.