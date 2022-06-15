Scope

The Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms specialty section publishes significant findings and major advances in the evolution, cell biology, physiology, ecology, genetics, and biotechnological applications of photosynthetic organisms living in aquatic habitats. Since the emergence of photosynthesis has occurred several times in prokaryotes and eukaryotes, the considered organisms range from cyanobacteria to eukaryotes containing primary or complex plastids, commonly termed microalgae, macroalgae and seagrass. Studies on established model species (e.g. Synechocystis, Chlamydomonas, Ostreococcus, Thalassiosira, Phaeodactylum, Nannochloropsis, Bigelowiella, Chondrus, Ectocarpus, etc.), novel model or non-model species are welcome. Aquatic habitats encompass oceans, rivers, lakes, ponds, mangroves, snow, ice, and even water droplets in aerosols and clouds.

Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Evolution of organisms: molecular and experimental evolution, systematics, taxonomy, genome evolution and reorganization, gene transfers, biogeography

· Evolution of processes: evolution of photosynthesis, anoxygenic photosynthesis, transfer of photosynthetic gene cluster, oxygenic photosynthesis, primary and secondary endosymbiosis, plastid replacement, loss of photosynthesis, evolution of metabolic pathways

· Physiology, development and cell biology: cellular architecture, subcellular compartment biogenesis and function, life cycle, reproduction, differentiation, intra- and intercellular signaling, organellogenesis, plastid anterograde and retrograde signaling, chronobiology

· Environmental interations: responses to environmental stresses, acclimation, adaptation, responses to climate change and pollution, from ecophysiology, ecology to modeling

· Biotic interactions: interactions with bacteria, algae and biofilms, grazers, viruses, formation of blooms, inter-species associations in photosymbionts, endophytes, holobionts (e.g. with ciliates, acantharians, foraminifers, corals, etc), mutualistic and parasitic symbioses, photoparasitism, anti-pathogenic and immune strategies, algal toxins, allelopathic interactions and compounds

· Photosynthetis and metabolism: photosynthesis, primary and secondary metabolism, biomass and primary productivity, carbon storage, autotrophy, heterotrophy and mixotrophy

· Genetics and epigenetics: functional genomic studies, comparative genomics and transcriptomics, metagenomics and metatranscriptomics, genome editing and engineering, novel molecular tools, histone modifications, epigenetics

· Biotechnology: biobased molecules (e.g. lipids, carbohydrates, proteins, pigments) for high-value applications (food, feed, health, cosmetics) and commodity markets (synthons for green chemistry, biomaterials, biofuels), cell factories, development and characterization of production strains, cultivation in photobioreactors or open ponds, biorefinery, biochemical extracts.

We expect contributions that employ state-of-the-art technology and approaches, and welcome studies addressing scientific questions at multiple scales, e.g. from molecular to cell level, from species to ecosystems, and taking multidisciplinary approaches to decipher complex mechanisms. Articles must show conceptual advances or novel insights on the topic of interest. Descriptive studies that do not address a clear functional hypothesis or question in a broad context or that provide only incremental or negligible advancement of knowledge (e.g. studies describing a novel species without a phylogenetic framework, pure applications of DNA barcoding, gene functions, cell structures or biotechnological procedures extensively characterized in another model or described with other strains) do not fall within the scope of this section.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.



Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide mechanistic and/or physiological insights into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC), etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:



i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.