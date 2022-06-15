Scope

The Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of photosynthetic organisms in aquatic environments.

Led by Dr. Miroslav Obornik from the Institute of Parasitology, Biology Centre, Czech Academy of Sciences, the Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms section welcomes submissions in various domains of aquatic photosynthesis research, which aim to enhance understanding and knowledge in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biotechnology

biotic interactions

environmental interactions

evolution of organisms and processes

genetics and epigenetics

photosynthesis and metabolism

physiology, development, and cell biology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of aquatic photosynthetic organisms and their interactions with the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of aquatic photosynthetic organisms and their interactions with the environment, contributing to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Aquatic Photosynthetic Organisms section does not consider descriptive studies that do not address a clear functional hypothesis or question in a broad context or provide only incremental or negligible advancement of knowledge. Research focused on terrestrial ecosystems, plant growth, or seed development is outside the scope of aquatic environments and photosynthetic organisms living within them. Studies that do not comply with replication requirements or provide mechanistic and/or physiological insights into the biological system or process being studied will not be considered for review.

Please consider the requirements for experimental studies as listed below:

Quantitative analysis need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling into the categories below will not be considered for review, unless they are expanded and provide mechanistic and/or physiological insights into the biological system or process being studied:

i) Descriptive collection of transcripts, proteins or metabolites, including comparative sets as a result of different conditions or treatments;

ii) Descriptive studies that define gene families using basic phylogenetics and the assignment of cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters).

Studies using transgenic or mutant lines (plants and algae) should be based on data from multiple independent alleles (at least 2) displaying a common and stable phenotype. Examples include T-DNA, transposon, RNAi, CRISPR/Cas9, chemically induced, overexpressors, reporter fusions (GUS, FPs, LUC), etc. Qualitative data can be presented from a single allele but should be indicative of observations from multiple alleles which should be explicitly stated in the text. Quantitative data should be derived from multiple alleles (at least 2) and should be displayed separately for each allele (with at least 3 independent replications for each allele). Studies reporting single alleles may be considered acceptable when:

i) Complementation via transformation is used for confirmation;

ii) The allele has been previously characterized and published and is representative of multiple independent lines;

iii) Systems where genetic transformation is difficult or not yet possible, alternative evidence should be presented supporting the reported allele.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aquatic photosynthesis research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Plant Science is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.