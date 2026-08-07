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Auckland University of Technology
Auckland, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Functional Plant Ecology
Washington State University
Pullman, United States
Associate Editor
Functional Plant Ecology
Tokyo University of Science
Tokyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Functional Plant Ecology
Maastricht University
Maastricht, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Functional Plant Ecology