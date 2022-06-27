chun-ming liu
Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Plant Science
Guangxi University
Nanning, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Bioinformatics
Flemish Institute for Biotechnology
Ghent, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Proteomics and Protein Structural Biology
University of Talca
Talca, Chile
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Biophysics and Modeling
Masaryk University
Brno, Czechia
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Genetics and Epigenetics
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Symbiotic Interactions
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Membrane Traffic and Transport
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Specialty Chief Editor
Technical Advances in Plant Science
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Auckland University of Technology
Auckland, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Functional Plant Ecology
Institute of Crop Sciences, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences
Beijing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Functional and Applied Plant Genomics
Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Shanghai, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity
Stellenbosch University
Stellenbosch, South Africa
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Biotechnology
Wageningen University and Research
Wageningen, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Crop and Product Physiology
Retired
Fribourg, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Max Planck Institute of Molecular Plant Physiology
Potsdam, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Systems and Synthetic Biology