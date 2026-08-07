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Catholic University of Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Nutrition
Catholic University San Antonio of Murcia
Guadalupe, Spain
Associate Editor
Plant Nutrition
University of Tuscia
Viterbo, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Nutrition
Heinrich Heine University of Düsseldorf
Düsseldorf, Germany
Associate Editor
Plant Nutrition