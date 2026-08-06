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Stellenbosch University
Stellenbosch, South Africa
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Biotechnology
Department of Biotechnology, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University
Isalmabad, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Plant Biotechnology
Department of Plant Agriculture, University of Guelph
Guelph, Canada
Associate Editor
Plant Biotechnology
Instituto de Tecnologia Química e Biológica, Universidade Nova de Lisboa
Oeiras, Portugal
Associate Editor
Plant Biotechnology