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University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Department for Biology and Ecology, Faculty of Sciences, University of Novi Sad
Novi Sad, Serbia
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
Lanzhou University
Lanzhou, China
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution
University of New Orleans
New Orleans, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Systematics and Evolution