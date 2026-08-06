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University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Specialty Chief Editor
Technical Advances in Plant Science
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Technical Advances in Plant Science
Institute for Bioeconomy, Department of Biology, Agriculture and Food Sciences, National Research Council (CNR)
Sesto Fiorentino, Italy
Associate Editor
Technical Advances in Plant Science
Teagasc Food Research Centre (Ireland)
Carlow, Ireland
Associate Editor
Technical Advances in Plant Science