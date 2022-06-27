Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Masaryk University
Brno , Czechia
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Genetics and Epigenetics
Mendel University in Brno
Brno , Czechia
Associate Editor
Plant Genetics, Epigenetics and Chromosome Biology
University of Zurich
Zürich , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Plant Genetics and Epigenetics
UPR2357 Institut de biologie moléculaire des plantes (IBMP)
Strasbourg , France
Associate Editor
Plant Genetics, Epigenetics and Chromosome Biology