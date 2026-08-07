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Retired
Fribourg, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology (KRIBB)
Daejeon, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne
Reims, France
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Zhejiang University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions