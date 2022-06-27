brigitte mauch-mani
Retired
Fribourg, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne
Reims, France
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Zhejiang University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Aberystwyth University
Aberystwyth, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Leibniz Institute for Agricultural Engineering and Bioeconomy (ATB)
Potsdam, Germany
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
The National Institute of Horticultural Research
Skierniewice, Poland
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Gauhati University
Guwahati, India
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Zhejiang University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Department of Agriculture and Food, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
Canberra, Australia
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Research Centre for Olive, Citrus and Tree Fruit, Council for Agricultural Research and Economics (CREA)
Rende (CS), Italy
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
RIKEN Yokohama
Yokohama, Japan
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv, Israel
Associate Editor
Plant Pathogen Interactions