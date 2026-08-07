Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Nanjing Agricultural University
Nanjing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Pretoria, South Africa
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, United States
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection
Anhui University of Finance and Economics
Bengbu, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable and Intelligent Phytoprotection